Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,100 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 4.91% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

