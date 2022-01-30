Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI makes up approximately 2.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,495,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $29,552,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $29,551,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $29,552,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $14,984,000.

Shares of HCVIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

