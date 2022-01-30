Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Raises Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224,137 shares during the quarter. MSD Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 20.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

