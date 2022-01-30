Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.16 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

