Arizona State Retirement System Sells 740 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.