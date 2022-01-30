Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Crane worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.89 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

