Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 13,186 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of MicroStrategy worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $338.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

