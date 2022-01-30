Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 495,947 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 877.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,947 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Chesapeake Energy worth $34,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

