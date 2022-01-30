Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Abiomed worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $277.25 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.50.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

