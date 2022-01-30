Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.23 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

