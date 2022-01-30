Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 13,672 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Texas Roadhouse worth $31,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

