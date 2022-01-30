Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

