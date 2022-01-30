Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

