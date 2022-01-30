Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.6 days.

Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.