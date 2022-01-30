ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,181.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. ASICS has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

ASICS Company Profile

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

