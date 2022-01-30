Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50,441.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.10 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

