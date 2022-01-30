Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 795.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.66 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

