Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

