Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 282.6% in January

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

