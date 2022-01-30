Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. Athene has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

