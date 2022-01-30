Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Raised to $45.50 at Stephens

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $44.00 to $45.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AUB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

