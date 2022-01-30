Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $382.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.64. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

