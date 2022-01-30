Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $414.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

