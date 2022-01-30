Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.64. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

