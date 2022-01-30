AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.