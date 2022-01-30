Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 712.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.38. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

