Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.00) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 598 ($8.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 712.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.38. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

