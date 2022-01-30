Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$14.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.68.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,124. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.29. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$10.56 and a one year high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

