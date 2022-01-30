Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR opened at $103.17 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

