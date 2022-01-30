Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $205.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,668,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

