Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI opened at $94.45 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

