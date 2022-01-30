Aviva PLC Invests $1.68 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

