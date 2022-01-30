Aviva PLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.34% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

