Aviva PLC Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

