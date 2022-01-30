Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 332,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

