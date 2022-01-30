Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

