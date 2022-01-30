Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 0.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

