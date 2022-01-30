BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $233,800.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.

About BaaSid

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

