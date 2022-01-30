BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.85) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 592.20 ($7.99) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.