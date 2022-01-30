Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.94 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 858659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (TSE:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

