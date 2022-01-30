Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 19,435 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Shopify worth $207,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,528.67.

SHOP stock opened at $872.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,293.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

