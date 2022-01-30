Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,194,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,275 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 5.49% of Arch Capital Group worth $809,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

