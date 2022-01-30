Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.81% of MarketAxess worth $130,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

