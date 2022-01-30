Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.46% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $434,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 494,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

NYSE VAC opened at $157.60 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $122.55 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

