Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

