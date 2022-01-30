Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 829.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

