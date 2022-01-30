Bank of America Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $277.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $262.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.28. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nasdaq by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

