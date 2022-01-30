Bank of America Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $233,402,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

