Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

BMO opened at C$144.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.90 and a 12 month high of C$150.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.22.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

