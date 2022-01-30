Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,690 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 676,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

