Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE UNM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.