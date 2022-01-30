Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 6,792 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

